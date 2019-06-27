3 cars, RTA bus crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a crash involving three cars and a RTA bus in Dayton Thursday morning.

The incident happened around 11 am Thursday at the intersection of West 3rd Street and Abbey Ave.

Two people, including the female driver of one of the cars, reported leg injuries.

The crash caused one of the cars to smoke, but no information has been released regarding other damages or injuries.

RTA bus, 4 cars crash in Dayton (WDTN Photo)

