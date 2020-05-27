4 arrested in Springfield drug, weapons investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people were arrested during a drug and weapons bust in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities at the scene tell 2 NEWS that a six month investigation led them to Sunoco and Fuel America locations on Selma Road near Oak Street. Undercover officers bought drugs and weapons at both locations.

Charges are pending against the individuals placed under arrest and authorities say the raid could lead to even more arrests.

Local, state, and federal officials were involved in the investigation.