4 arrested in connection with shooting death of Centerville student

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four teens have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Centerville student, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Two 16-year-olds, a 17-year-old, and an 18-year-old were taken into custody Tuesday evening on murder and aggravated robbery charges.

Deputies say an investigation determined the four individuals, along with victim Mason N. Trudics, planned the robbery and kidnapping of a person who was called by one of the suspects to the 1800 block of Oregonia Road in Turtlecreek Township.

When the individual arrived at the home, he was met with a baseball bat and a firearm.

He then reportedly defended himself while armed with a weapon, and gunfire erupted, leaving Trudics dead and a 16-year-old critically wounded.

The shooter has not been charged.

Deputies say they do not believe the homeowners were involved, though a teen who lives at the home has been charged and arrested.

All the suspects are being held in either the Warren County Jail or Warren County Juvenile Detention Center.

We’re told there is still a “tremendous” amount of evidence to process, witnesses to interview, and additional charges or arrests are possible.

