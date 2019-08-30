4 arrested during Beavercreek OVI checkpoint

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities arrested four people during an OVI checkpoint in Beavercreek Thursday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Greene County Sheriff’s Office and Beavercreek Police Department worked together on the checkpoint on Colonel Glenn Highway, between Zink Road and Presidential Drive.

OSP says three people were arrested for OVI. There was also one arrest for possession of narcotics.

According to OSP, 500 vehicles were checked during the checkpoint.

Authorities urge people to plan ahead by designating a driver or making other travel arrangements and not drive if they consume alcohol.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

