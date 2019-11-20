$4.5 million in federal grants aim to combat the opioid crisis, including in Ohio

FILE – This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of prescription oxycodone pills in New York. U.S. health officials are again warning doctors against abandoning chronic pain patients by abruptly stopping their opioid prescriptions. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services instead urged doctors Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, to share such decisions with patients. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – The White House Office of National Drug Control Policy announced $4.5 million in grants to help 14 programs in 13 states combat the opioid epidemic, including in Ohio.

Ohio’s WestCare Ohio, Inc., which supports programs in the Miami Valley, is one of the programs that will receive a Combating Opioid Overdose Through Community-Level Intervention grant.

“Since day one, the Trump Administration’s whole-of-government approach has aimed to accomplish one overarching goal: prevent our friends, family members, and neighbors from dying of a drug overdose,” ONDCP Director Jim Carroll said. “To meet this challenge, we must invest in innovative programs that share the same mission in every corner of our country. The grants announced today will provide resources to both increase research and foster collaboration between law enforcement and public health agencies, which is so critical to reversing the pattern of addiction.”

According to ONDCP, the projects will “employ a range of approaches such as identifying individuals most at risk of overdosing, supporting medication-assisted treatment in jails, collaborating with public safety agencies, and connecting high-risk pregnant and postpartum women and their children to opioid use disorder care coordination services.”

