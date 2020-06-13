$4.4M federal grant will support I-70 corridor partnership project

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A major highway construction project is getting a boost from Washington.

Senator Rob Portman announced Friday that the Ohio Department of Transportation was awarded a $4.4 million federal grant to help support the truck automation corridor project on I-70.

“This $4.4 million DOT grant is good news for Ohio and economic development and job creation in the state. I applaud the Federal Highway Administrator Nicole Nason for providing Ohio with the resources needed to help support the I-70 truck automation corridor project. This federal grant will help further facilitate the partnerships between the Ohio Department of Transportation, DriveOhio, and the Indiana Department of Transportation to leverage innovative autonomous driving technology,” said Portman. “I’m pleased to see this federal investment in our region and look forward to seeing how this partnership strengthens the reliability of autonomous driving and promotes further economic development in Ohio.”

The project will help advance truck automation technologies through the deployment of technology by logistics firms using I-70 in Ohio and Indiana, sharing data from the grant to scale up the use of this technology within the transportation system, and identification of infrastructure needs of the interstate system as the number of automated vehicles on the roads continue to increase.