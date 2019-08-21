$4.16M in grant funding awarded to rape crisis centers statewide

Breaking News
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is awarding $4.16 million in grant funding to 32 rape crisis centers and agencies around the state.

This amount nearly triples the $1.43 million given in each of the three past years.

“Women who have lived through the horrific act of rape will now have access to expanded services in every corner of our state,” Yost said. “This massive increase in funding to our local partners will improve lives moving forward.”

The YWCA says this money will help improve access to resources for victims and their families.

“It’s going to make a huge impact in the sexual assault program budget, which is largely sustained through state grants,” said Grants and Advocacy Manager Sarah Wolf-Knight.

The large increase is a result of the recently-enacted state budget.

