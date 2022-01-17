HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Huber Heights Culture and Diversity Citizens Action Commission will be hosting its 3rd Annual MLK Unity Walk on Monday.

On Jan. 17, the Huber Heights Culture and Diversity Citizens Action Commission will be hosting the 3rd Annual MLK Unity Walk which will begin at 10 a.m.

The commission said in a Facebook post the walk will begin at North Heights Plaza on Old Troy Pike. They said that if you are planning to participate, arrive no later than 9:30 a.m.

There will also be a commemorative program at 11 a.m. at New Season Ministry at 5711 Shull Rd.

The commission asked that you bring a non-perishable food item for the food drive.

Maks will be required and social distancing guidelines will be followed, according to the commission.