35-year-old man dies in single-vehicle Auglaize County crash

WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) – Troopers from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash in Auglaize County Sunday.

OSHP said the crash happened just before 2 a.m., just west of Graham Road on Buckland-Holden Road. An investigation found that a car driven by Adam Stiles, 35, of Wapakoneta, was heading west on Buckland-Holden Road.

According to a release, the car went off the right side of the roadway and struck a driveway culvert before coming to rest in a ditch. Stiles was removed from the car by mechanical means. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP said Stiles was not wearing a properly adjusted seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

