TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — The tenants of a Troy home where over 30 dogs were removed are facing charges of animal cruelty.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, 48-year-old Charles Farmer and 53-year-old Marie Davis have been charged with eight counts each of committing acts of cruelty -prohibitions concerning companion animals after 32 dogs were removed from a home on South Union Street.

The Miami County Health Department has since condemned the home and Farmer and Davis are scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday, April 18.

The Miami County Animal Shelter which took in the dogs is accepting donations to help cover the cost of care. Those interested in making a donation can click here.