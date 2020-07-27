32 contacted by Public Health following confirmed virus case at Miamisburg party

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County said Monday they have contacted 32 people connected to a large party in Miamisburg attended by at least one person confirmed to have had COVID-19.

The 32 individuals are under quarantine and as of Monday, Public Health officials say there have been no other known positive cases.

The health department has names of nine other people from the party but have been unable to reach them.