32 contacted by Public Health following confirmed virus case at Miamisburg party

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County said Monday they have contacted 32 people connected to a large party in Miamisburg attended by at least one person confirmed to have had COVID-19.

The 32 individuals are under quarantine and as of Monday, Public Health officials say there have been no other known positive cases.

The health department has names of nine other people from the party but have been unable to reach them.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS