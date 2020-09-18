$30k grant program to promote waste reduction and environmental education available for Montgomery County schools

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Environmental Services’ Solid Waste District is introducing a new grant program, now open to K-12 schools within Montgomery County.

The School Waste Reduction and Education Grant has a total of $30,000 in funding available to schools interested in implementing waste reduction and education programs.

“We’re ]excited to provide these resources to schools especially during a time we realize is very challenging for the schools,” said Jaimie Shepherd, the education program specialist.

Reducing waste and promoting sustainability is importan, but officials say they recognize the challenges of teaching during a pandemic. They say this grant allows schools to keep teaching environmental education programs.They’re offering the grant funding for things like new recycling containers reusable tableware and more

“One of the products that would be eligible would be the installation of refillable water bottle stations,” explained Shepherd. “Things like recycled playground equipment…[or] educational programs that are promoting reducing waste within the schools.”

Montgomery County Environmental Services is now accepting applications for the 2020-2021 School Waste Reduction and Education Grant. Applications are due October 30, 2020. Awards will be announced in mid-November and funds will be available for use after January 11, 2021.

For more information, or for an application, click here.