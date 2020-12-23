$300k anonymous donation supports food programs in Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hall Hunger Initiative in Dayton received a $300,000 anonymous donation to help several community projects and organizations that work to solve hunger issues in the community.

“It was just amazing, so we call them our Christmas angel,” Hall Hunger Initiative Ambassador Tony Hall said.

Hall said Dayton saw the impact of hunger more than ever this year, from those who lost their jobs because of the pandemic, to those just trying to make ends meet.

“When they’re done paying their bills, they’re just not making it,” Hall said. “So they have to go to a food pantry or some place. They just don’t have enough money.”

The $300,000 donation will be spread across several organizations including $110 thousand to Miami Valley Meals.

“It means a lot to us, it means a lot of meals are going to continue to be made,” Miami Valley Meals Executive Director Amanda DeLotelle said.

Miami Valley Meals formed in the spring under the nonprofit Set the Banquet Table when a group of furloughed chefs starting making meals for the community.

As the demand increases, they’re using the money to purchase a packaging machine so they can get more meals out the door faster and cover some daily costs.

“We went from in April making a few hundred meals a week to over 4,500 meals a week,” DeLotelle said. “There’s a lot of need out there and we are just fortunate to be able to help our neighbors in that way.”

Homefull and the Area Agency on Aging received $130,000 to provide seniors with groceries and transportation to Homefull’s mobile grocery store and Gem City Market, which is expected to open early next year.

“They’re not mobile, they can’t get to, you know, the grocery store,” Hall said. “They don’t have cars, they don’t have the ability to move around and a lot of this aid will go to help them.”

Hall said the donation will have a direct impact on hunger in the Miami Valley and he hopes it inspires others to be Christmas angels this year too.

“We need to reach out this season, whether it’s a donation, whether it’s to volunteer, whether it’s a smile on our face,” Hall said.

More more information on the Hall Hunger Initiative and how to support some the organizations that provide meals in the community, click here.