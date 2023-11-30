DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A local city council member has partnered with the Brunner Literacy Center to donate books to multiple local school districts.

Kettering City Councilmember Jyl Hall has arranged for 30,000 books to be distributed among Trotwood, Dayton and Kettering schools. Books will be given out during an event on Dec. 11 at the Brunner Literacy Center, located at 1995 Shiloh Springs Road, Dayton.

Hall initially applied for the donation of books through the Children’s Literacy Project and the Molina Foundation.

The donation totals $500,000 in books from a variety of publishing houses, ensuring a diverse selection of brand-new books for the schools.

“Literacy by age nine sets the precedent for a child’s future. If a child reads by the third grade, they have nearly a ninety percent chance of graduating high school. In contrast, struggling readers are almost guaranteed to suffer financially in life,” said Hall. “I recently learned that 61% of children in low-income houses do not own a book. I applied for this donation to see if we can turn those numbers around in our region this Christmas.”

The Brunner Literacy Center also contributed to this project. The center is a local nonprofit encouraging literacy and education among young people.

Myla Cardona-Jones, CEO of the Literacy Center, says this is a great opportunity for teachers to offer an early holiday present to their students.

