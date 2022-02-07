CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Bengals fans sent their team off in style Monday night with all the sights and sounds. Thousands gathered for a pep rally inside Paul Brown Stadium.

For many fans, they’ve been waiting a lifetime to see their favorite team play in the Super Bowl.

“I’ve been waiting 31 years for this, I feel like for my entire life so excited can’t wait to see what they do,” said Bengals fan Jenny Diebold.”

More fans said they’re eager to witness history be made firsthand and are confident every Rams fan within ear shot won’t be able to escape hearing “Who Dey?” until Sunday.

The Super Bowl opening night fan rally was hosted by the NFL and the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals players, coaches and legends made appearances, including Tim Krumrie, David Fulcher and Max Montoya. It also included performances by the Ben-Gal cheerleaders and a fireworks show.

“When I was born was the last time they made it and I was a fan ever since and finally they made it, and they’re going to continue to make it,” said Bengals fan Jason Dyer.

Fans are warning the L.A. Rams to get ready for a taste of the jungle.

“It doesn’t matter how cold it is, the Bengals are going to the Super Bowl, it doesn’t matter if it was sub zero degrees, I’ve waited my entire life for this,” said Diebold.