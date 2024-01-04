DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Solvita Blood Center in Dayton needs around 350 people per day to donate blood to keep up with the community’s need. However, January is typically the month when donations decline.

Judy LaMusga comes to Solvita nearly every two weeks to donate platelets. To date, she’s made 564 donations.

“It’s a passion when you start giving blood and you start finding out that what you gave saved the life of a person,” LaMusga said.

January is National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month because blood donations fall this time of year.

“We come off Christmas, the holidays, vacations, schools are closed, people are away and they are attending to blood donation like they typically are,” Tracy Morgan, vice president of donor services for Solvita.

Solvita held a kick-off event Thursday, Jan. 4 to recognize the critical need for donors of all blood types.

Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. was in attendance and spoke about the value of giving back to the community in this way, and especially getting young people involved.

“Being part of a community puts them in a very, very special place. It gives purpose to the things that they do in school and to the classroom,” Mims said.

Blood donated at Solvita is used in 30 hospitals and cancer centers across 18 counties for people undergoing cancer treatments, surgeries and trauma care.

“The only way they can get it is from other people who are eligible to donate the life saving product,” Morgan said.

Knowing that donating blood is saving lives is why LaMusga pushes others to sign up and become a donor like her.

“It takes me about 15 minutes to donate a unit of platelets,” LaMusga said. “That part of my life I give for someone who is in dire straits, and it doesn’t take that much of my life and it doesn’t take that much for me to commit to doing that on a regular basis.”

Solvita is open Monday through Saturday for blood donations and holds regular drives in the community. To lean more, click here.