30 treated by medics after student discharges pepper spray at Greenon HS

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Thirty students at Greenon High School had to be checked over by medics after officials say a student accidentally sprayed pepper spray inside the building at the end of the school day.

At the end of the day around 2:30 pm, school officials say a student accidentally discharged pepper spray near the gym, stressing that they do not believe it was done intentionally.

Teachers moved students out of the area immediately as medics and the fire department responded to the scene.

30 students were checked over by medics. All of them were treated and released.

The fire department checked the building and gave an all-clear for students and staff to return to the area.

Officials say possession of pepper spray is not allowed at the school, but would not comment on any potential disciplinary action. We’re told the district has policies in place to deal with these types of situations.

