30 people evacuated as fire burns in Vandalia apartment

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews were called to an apartment fire in Vandalia Friday morning.

The fire happened in the 100 block of Imperial Court in Vandalia around 3 am Friday. Fire officials told 2 NEWS no one was home at the time of the fire in an apartment but smoke alarms warned building residents and about 30 people were able to get out safely.

No one was hurt in the incident. The Red Cross is helping the people who live in that apartment building.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and is still under investigation.