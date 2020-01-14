3-year-old Riverside boy accidentally shoots himself

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A 3-year-old boy is recovering after accidentally shooting himself Monday night after police said the father failed to properly secure his gun.

It happened at Overlook Mutual Homes on Eubanks Drive around 6:50 p.m. in Riverside and Riverside Police detectives said the child is still at Dayton Children’s in stable condition with non life-threatening conditions.

“(The boy) was in his bedroom watching TV, the father was out in the family room, he’s a valid carrying a concealed weapon holder, and he had come home and set his gun on the closet shelf and the child found the gun on the shelf, then he came out and accidentally shot himself in the leg,” said Detective Michael Sullivan of Riverside Police.

Sullivan said the child brought the gun into the family room and was playing with it when the dad heard the gunshot.

“He observed his son’s injuries and he actually even tied like a shirt around it, kind of like a tourniquet, but when he realized how badly he was bleeding, he called 911 as this was all happening and we all got on scene,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said this shows how gun safety is vital.

“If you’re a parent to a child and you have any type of firearms in the house, you definitely want to make sure you keep them in a safe, locked up with a combination, maybe even out of view of the kids so they don’t even know where you keep the gun because they might be able to get into the safe somehow,” said Sullivan.

Sullivan said they’re still investigating whether or not the father will face charges.

