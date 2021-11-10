DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A child is in critical condition after being hit by a car Wednesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash involving a 3-year-old happened at 4:22 p.m. in the 4500 block of Bluehaven Drive.

Dayton Police said the child was taken to Dayton Children’s Medical Center and is in critical condition. The crash is under investigation. Several people are in custody, but police said an investigation will determine their status, whether it be witness or suspect.

