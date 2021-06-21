3-year-old drowns on birthday in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 3-year-old boy is dead after drowning on his birthday in Auglaize County Friday.

The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office said Wayne Township EMS was called to a home just after noon in eastern Wayne Township on a report that a child was found floating in a pond unresponsive.

The child, 3-year-old Austin Smith, was taken to Lima Memorial Hospital and was later pronounced dead. Austin lived in Burkburnett, Texas and was in Ohio visiting family for the weekend.

The incident is under investigation. The sheriff’s office said no foul play is suspected since the drowning was a tragic accident.