DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three women have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges related to an attempted arson case in Warren County.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, Kim Lien Vu, 45, of Liberty Township was named as one of the three women indicted on charges related to attempted arson. The other two indicted have been identified as 29-year-old Cierra Bishop and 18-year-old Makahla Rennick, both of Hamilton, a release says.

It is believed that the three women were responsible for starting an “incendiary device” at Bora Bora Nail Salon, a salon in Monroe, with the intent of trying to destroy the business. The release says it is believed that Vu asked the other two women to build and place the device at the Monroe salon.

Records from the Ohio Secretary of State show Vu owns two other area salons.

In an affidavit filed in support of the criminal complaint, surveillance footage reportedly shows Bishop and Rennick walk into Bora Bora. It is alleged that Rennick made an appointment for a pedicure under an alias, supposedly at the direction of Vu, where Rennick is said to be seen getting her nails done.

Bishop is said to have allegedly walked towards the back of the salon holding two white bags, where she placed one behind a desk.

An employee at the salon found the suspected device, which is said to have smelled like gasoline. The employee placed the device outside near the dumpsters. After it was placed, the employee went back outside to check on it and noticed it was burning.

Police officers from the city of Monroe responded to a report of a dumpster fire near the salon.

On the cell phones of Bishop and Rennick, it is said the two were planning the incident for a minimum of 1 week, the release says.