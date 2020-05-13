3 vehicle accident on East Stroop Road

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police were called to a three vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on East Stroop Road in Kettering.
Two cars and a mail truck were involved. No word from authorities on specifics from the accident.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update this story as it develops.
