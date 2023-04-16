DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-vehicle crash in Darke County sent three people to local hospitals.

Around 6:13 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and other departments responded to the intersection of New Madison-Coletown Road and Hollansburg Arcanum Road in Darke County. Police were called to the intersection on a reported crash involving two vehicles with injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

A preliminary investigation conducted shows a gray 2017 Jeep Renegade was headed northbound on New Madison-Coletown Road, the release says. The driver of the Jeep is believed to have failed to yield to the right of way of a blue 2020 Buick Encore, which was headed westbound on Hollansburg Arcanum Road.

The driver of the Jeep was flown by Medflight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. The driver and passenger suffered minor injuries and were taken to Wayne Hospital.

Darke County says the crash is still under investigation.