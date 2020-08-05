3 trailers catch fire near Northridge, firefighters on scene

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are battling a fire near Northridge that has spread to multiple trailers.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that it began shortly before 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of Sherer Avenue. We’re told that three trailers caught fire in the area.

No injuries have yet been reported. Officials could not immediately say what caused the fire to break out.

2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.