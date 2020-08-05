DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are battling a fire near Northridge that has spread to multiple trailers.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that it began shortly before 7 p.m. in the 2400 block of Sherer Avenue. We’re told that three trailers caught fire in the area.
No injuries have yet been reported. Officials could not immediately say what caused the fire to break out.
2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 3 trailers catch fire near Northridge, firefighters on scene
- Group gathers to remember John Crawford III six years after his death
- Bipartisan push in Congress looks to replace Confederate statue in Washington with one of John Lewis
- Operation Football preview: Centerville Elks
- DP&L helping restore power to 3 million people affected by Isaias storm