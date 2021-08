TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Trotwood Wednesday.

The crash happened on North Union Road and Little Richmond Road around 8:47 a.m. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the accident involved a dump truck and a car.

Dispatchers said three people were taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash has not been released at this time. 2 NEWS is working to learn more on the accident and will update this story as we receive more information.