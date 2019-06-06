3 taken to hospital after RTA Minibus collides with car

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN Photo/Rob Morgan)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An RTA Minibus landed on its side after a crash late Thursday afternoon.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 5:37 pm on West Second Street near Euclid Avenue.

The crash involved the bus and a black Cadillac. Three people were sent to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

