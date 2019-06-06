Local News

3 taken to hospital after RTA Minibus collides with car

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 06:12 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 07:12 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An RTA Minibus landed on its side after a crash late Thursday afternoon.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 5:37 pm on West Second Street near Euclid Avenue.

The crash involved the bus and a black Cadillac. Three people were sent to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

