3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN )- Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday after a crash involving three cars.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that the accident happened on North Gettysburg Avenue and Hoover Avenue.

There’s been no word on the cause of the crash or the condition of the people taken to the hospital.

One person was taken into custody following the crash.

2 NEWS is working to find out more on what happened and will update this story as more information becomes available.

