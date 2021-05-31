3 taken to hospital after head-on crash on S.R. 72 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash Sunday.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on State Route 72 near Old Clifton Road around 9:30 p.m.

OSHP said a car driven by John Stevens 60, of Springfield, was heading north on State Route 72. Stevens drove left of center and struck a car driven by Dawson Kehr, 21, of Troy, head on and overturned.

Kehr continued off the left side of the roadway then struck a tree and a utility pole.

Stevens suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Springfield Regional Medical Center. Kehr suffered minor injuries and was transported to Soin Medical Center.

A passenger in Kehr’s car, Colton Dehaven, 18, of Cedarville, suffered serious injuries and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by Care Flight.

The crash remains under investigation.

