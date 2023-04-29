DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Darke County on Saturday morning.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, at around 8:40 a.m. crews were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Route 118 and Horatio-Harris Creek Road.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2019 Hyundai Sonata was traveling eastbound on Horatio-Harris Creek Road and failed to yield the right-of-way to a northbound 2016 Ford Focus at the intersection of State Route 118.

The driver of the Ford Focus and her passenger were taken to Wayne Hospital for minor injuries. The front-seat passenger of the Hyundai Sonata was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.