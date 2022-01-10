SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Springfield City Schools have made some changes just one week into the semester.

According to Springfield City Schools, three schools have been moved to virtual instruction for Monday, Jan. 10 through Friday, Jan. 14. The three schools affected include Springfield High Schools, Schaefer Middle School and Hayward Middle School.

All other schools will operate as normally scheduled said Springfield City Schools.

Springfield City Schools made the announcement in a Facebook post in which they did not disclose the reason for moving to virtual instruction.