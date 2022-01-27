DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that three have been sentenced after being convicted of counts related to a home invasion in 2019 in which two victims were fatally shot.

According to the Prosecuting Attorney’s office, Daylequan S. Arnold, 25, Deon M. Harris, Jr., 29, and King A. Turner, 23, all of Dayton were sentenced for counts connected to a home invasion on De. 21, 2019.

The attorney’s office said that on Dec. 21, 2019, Dayton Police responded to a reported shooting on the 900 block of Ethel Avenue in Dayton. When police arrived on the scene they found Rrankie McGee, Jr. dead. He had been shot multiple times. They also found a second victim, Christopher Huntley, who later died of his injuries in the hospital.

Investigation revealed that the three had forced their way into the residence to commit a burglary and they had shot both victims several times.

The attorney’s office said the defendants were indicted by the Montgomery County Grand Jury in 2020 and released the following information:

In 2020, a fourth co-defendant, Malik A. Ogletree, was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Murder and Tampering with Evidence. He was sentenced to 24 years to life in prison on Jan. 14, 2022.

On Oct. 29, 2021, Arnold entered a guilty plea to two counts of Aggravated Murder. He was sentenced to a total of 28 years to life in prison.

On Jan. 26, Turner was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison and Harris was sentenced to 41 years to life in prison.