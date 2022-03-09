JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died, and two others were injured early Wednesday morning after a house fire that took several crews to tame.

According to Montgomery County Dispatch, crews were sent to the 5800 block of Pinnacle Road at 3:9 am on reports of a house fire with heavy smoke.

Upon arrival, crews quickly set to work tending the wounded and knocking down the fire. Authorities on the scene said it took only 18 minutes from when crews arrived until the blaze was extinguished.

Crews from several other fire departments also helped take down the fire including Dayton, Moraine, Farmersville, Trotwood, and the Miami Valley Fire District.

One of the three people inside the home was given CPR before being transported to Kettering Health where they died of their injuries. The other two were treated on the scene.

Fire investigators were on the scene, but the cause of the fire has not been released at this time.