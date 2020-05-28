1  of  2
3 pulled to safety after water rescue in Moraine

Moraine water rescue

(WDTN Photo/Tyler Pistor)

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people are safe after a water rescue in Moraine Thursday afternoon.

Authorities with Moraine police and fire departments tell 2 NEWS that just before 3 p.m., three people were fishing near East River Landing on East River Road.

A man began experiencing a medical issue and fell into the water. The other two individuals jumped in to rescue him but were not able to pull themselves out of the water. They were able to hang on to a nearby tree until help arrived.

Crews were able to get all three back to land and no injuries were reported.

