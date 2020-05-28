3 pulled to safety after water rescue in Moraine

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people are safe after a water rescue in Moraine Thursday afternoon.
Authorities with Moraine police and fire departments tell 2 NEWS that just before 3 p.m., three people were fishing near East River Landing on East River Road.
A man began experiencing a medical issue and fell into the water. The other two individuals jumped in to rescue him but were not able to pull themselves out of the water. They were able to hang on to a nearby tree until help arrived.
Crews were able to get all three back to land and no injuries were reported.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- All Seal
- Pres. Trump signs executive order aimed at curbing protections for social media giants
- House approves changes to how businesses can spend PPP loans
- WATCH LIVE: Authorities give update on the death of George Floyd amidst violent protests in Minneapolis
- Bath Fitter