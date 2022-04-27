PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A firearm was accidentally discharged inside the Piqua police station on Tuesday afternoon injuring three officers.

According to the Piqua Police Department, officers returned from the range where they were qualifying with their sidearms. One of the handguns had an accidental discharge during the cleaning process.

“The weapon was pointed in a safe direction at the time,” said Grove.

He explained that although the muzzle was pointed straight down and the bullet disintegrated on impact with the cement floor, fragments, most likely from the bullet jacket — a thin piece of metal, usually copper, which surrounds the actual lead bullet — struck three officers who were in the room.

All three officers were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center to be checked out.

The officers were all treated for minor injures to their lower legs and released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Miami Valley Today contributed to this article.