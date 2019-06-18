3 pets killed in Huber Heights house fire

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A house fire in Huber Heights claimed the lives of three family pets Monday evening.

Crews responded to a home on Hubbard Drive for reports of smoke coming from the residence. Upon their arrival, Huber Heights Battalion Chief Michael Muhl says firefighters found an active fire underway on the first floor.

The homeowners were not home at the time.

Three pets were removed from the house, but despite medics attempt to save them, they could not be resuscitated.

Battalion Chief Muhl says the home does not appear to be a total loss but could not immediately say how severely it was damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.