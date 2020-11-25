3 people shot on North Gettysburg Avenue, investigation ongoing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police were called to the scene of a shooting on the 2600 block of North Gettysburg Avenue Tuesday night.
Authorities told 2 NEWS that three people had been shot, including the caller. The condition of all three is currently unknown.
The scene is still active and police are investigating.
WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.
