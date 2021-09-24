3 people hurt after crash in Dayton

Miami Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people are hurt after a crash in Dayton Friday.

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened at 1:41 a.m. on Germantown Street at Oldfield Avenue.

Traffic was diverted after the crash and the scene was taped off. 2 NEWS crews at the scene said one car was off the side of the road.

The conditions of the victims are not known at this time. It is not clear how many vehicles were involved or what led up to the crash.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More stories not to miss...

BestReviews

More BestReviews

Latest News Videos

Cleveland police officer shoots ax-wielding man; suspect critically hurt

Crash leaves hole in home in Dayton

3 people hurt after crash in Dayton

UD students hope 'Vax-2-School' will help unvaccinated classmates change their mind

Collierville Kroger employee helps shooting victim

US lawmakers seek answers as scammers continue to target seniors

More News