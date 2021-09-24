3 people hurt after crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people are hurt after a crash in Dayton Friday.

The Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the crash happened at 1:41 a.m. on Germantown Street at Oldfield Avenue.

Traffic was diverted after the crash and the scene was taped off. 2 NEWS crews at the scene said one car was off the side of the road.

The conditions of the victims are not known at this time. It is not clear how many vehicles were involved or what led up to the crash.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.