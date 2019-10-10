3 people hospitalized after car hits tree in Vandalia

Authorities investigate a crash on Benchwood Road in Vandalia on Thursday, October 11, 2019. (Photo: Bear Everett)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Medics took three people to the hospital after a crash in Vandalia early Thursday.

The crash happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on Benchwood Road, near Miller Lane.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the car was driving west on Benchwood Road when it lost control, flipped over and hit a tree.

At least one person was trapped in the car after the crash and had to be removed.

Three people from the car were taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Authorities did not release any of the victims’ conditions.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.