3 people forced from Dayton home after fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people are forced from their home Monday after a fire.

Dayton firefighters were called to a house in the 3000 block of Nicholas Road around 10 a.m. Monday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS heavy smoke was reported in a bathroom and the home was evacuated. Dispatchers told 2 NEWS  the fire was in a ceiling.

The Red Cross has been contacted to assist the three adults living in the home.

There is no word whether anyone was injured in the fire.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information in available.

