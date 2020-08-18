3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 at UD

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton reported Tuesday it has three new positive cases of COVID-19 this week.

According to UD, two students and a staff member have tested positive, taking the total active cases to 13 and 17 total cases reported. The three new cases were all reported on August 17.

Cases listed by the University of Dayton on its website reflect results from individuals who have been working, living, studying or otherwise on campus. A confirmed case, according to UD, is defined as a person who has tested positive for 2019 novel coronavirus. Active cases reflect individuals currently in isolation either on or off-campus. Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County is notified of every positive case.

The University has developed campus status levels with public health officials and UD’s medical advisory panel. As of Tuesday, the campus status was 1 – Green – Contained. The following status definitions are from the University of Dayton website:

Status 1 – GREEN – CONTAINED: A small number of individuals have tested positive, and contact tracing suggests that exposures are confined and the situation can be contained, isolated, and remediated. If an exposed or infected individual is a resident, they will be referred to quarantine or isolation as needed. Affected areas are decontaminated and University medical and contact tracing staff can monitor for possible escalation. All other campus and residence operations remain unaffected.

Status 2 – GREEN – LOCALIZED: An outbreak, for example, could occur in a particular floor, classroom, office suite, or common area where contact tracing still allows for a high degree of confidence in the ability to isolate and contain any flare-ups. It may require a floor, class, office suite, or common area to be closed for a period of time to allow for proper decontamination and containment to prevent ongoing exposure. A larger number of residents may be put in isolation or asked to quarantine.

Status 3 – YELLOW – CAUTION: An outbreak occurs where the ability to contact trace with high confidence makes it difficult to identify a specific area for containment, isolation and remediation. It may be necessary to close affected areas or buildings, isolate or move affected students, and/or ask impacted employees to move to remote operations. Some courses may switch to strictly online modality and impacted residents may be asked to shelter in place (stay and study in their rooms).

Status 4 – RED – WARNING: In the event contact tracing cannot reliably identify affected parties or spaces and contain the spread of COVID-19 campuswide, the University may switch all students to fully remote learning while staying in their on-campus residences. Commuter students will not come to campus and will use virtual learning tools. Students with the ability to return home may be asked to do so. Impacted employees will be asked to work remotely. The University will return to more normal, in-person operations once it can contain the outbreak.

Status 5 – PURPLE – VACATE: If the spread of COVID-19 on campus or locally is such that public health guidance or direction, or the University administration with the advice of our medical panel deems it critically necessary for the safety of our entire campus community to move students off-campus to continue their classes, the University will initiate the following process: Students within 400 miles of campus have 24 hours to move out of their on-campus residences. All other domestic students will have 48 hours to move out of their on-campus residences. International students can work with CIP regarding any special accommodations. Students unable to move out of their on-campus residences in the allotted time can email housing@udayton.edu to make alternate arrangements.



Should an immediate evacuation of campus be necessary such that students cannot take their belongings with them, the University will contact students at a later date about a possible move-out process.