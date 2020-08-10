3 more mosquito samples test positive for West Nile Virus in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Three more mosquito samples across Clark County have tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Clark County health officials say the samples were collected in the west side of Springfield, Northridge, and the Village of North Hampton.

The Clark County Combined Health District will inspect the affected areas and work with property owners to reduce breeding sources by draining stagnant water or treating stagnant water with products containing Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti), which is safe for humans and pets.

Informational flyers will be distributed in the affected areas and these areas will also be misted with Duet when weather permits to reduce the adult mosquito population. While safe for humans and pets, those with concerns can opt out by calling 937-390-5600 or emailing the request and their address to environmental@ccchd.com.

