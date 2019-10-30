3 more cases of whooping cough identified at Springboro Schools

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Three additional cases of whooping cough have been found in students at Springboro High School, district officials say.

They stress that no other school buildings within the district have any reported cases, but because surrounding areas in the county are seeing similar cases, the Warren County Health Department is recommending that parents continue to monitor their children for signs of prolonged coughing.

Parents are encouraged to have a physician evaluate their student if they begin to show symptoms of the respiratory infection.

Whooping cough, or pertussis, is spread by direct contact with fluids from the nose or throat of the infected individuals.

The illness begins with cold symptoms like runny nose, mild cough, and low-grade fever, but within several days the cough becomes more severe and can be characterized by episodes of rapid coughs followed by a crowing or high-pitched “whoop.”

The Warren County Health Department can be reached at 513-695-2097.

School officials are asking students to practice good health hygiene including hand washing, staying at home if you are ill, and keeping common surfaces clean.

The district says they will continue to work with the Warren County Health Department to take any and all necessary precautions.

