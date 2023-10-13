HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The 3-month-old who died in a crash in Harrison Township has been identified.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 3-month-old Dior Russell was identified as the child who died after a crash in Harrison Township earlier this month.

She reportedly died at Dayton Children’s Hospital on Oct. 9.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety Traffic Crash Report indicated that on Oct. 5 a vehicle was traveling west on Shoup Mill Road when the 21-year-old female driver attempted to make a left turn onto North Main Street. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The driver sustained minor injuries while two occupants of the vehicle, a 43-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl, were potentially injured in the crash. They were all taken to area hospitals.