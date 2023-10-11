Video above: 1 in custody after police pursuit ends in Dayton

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A 3-month-old child is dead after a crash in Harrison Township on Thursday, Oct. 5.

According to an Ohio Department of Public Safety Traffic Crash Report, a vehicle was traveling west on Shoup Mill Road when the 21-year-old female driver attempted to make a left turn onto North Main Street. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, went off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The driver sustained minor injuries while two occupants of the vehicle, a 43-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl, were potentially injured in the crash. They were all taken to area hospitals.

A 3-month-old girl who was secured in a rear-facing child restraint system of the vehicle died. It is unknown at this time if the child died at the scene of the crash or at Dayton Children’s Hospital.