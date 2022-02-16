COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced that 40 Ohio livestock and poultry producers will receive grants totaling $10 million.

The grants are to help the producers expand capacity and meet the growing demand for meat processing services, according to a release. Miami Valley companies receiving grants include Robert Winner Sons, Inc. in Darke County, Kings and Sons Poultry Services, Inc. in Darke County and Caven’s Meats, Inc. in Miami County.

“The supply chain issues that our country is facing have put increased pressure on our meat processors, and they can’t keep up with the demand,” said Governor DeWine. “By awarding this money, we can help these Ohio businesses enhance their operations to strengthen the local meat supply chain and reduce reliance on out-of-state processors.”

Each company will receive a grant of up to $250,000. Half of the funds will be given before projects start and the other half given after the companies show that the initial funds were spent on eligible costs. According to the release, the funds will help create up to 830 jobs.

“These grants will not only benefit consumers, but they will also help sustain these businesses and bring new job opportunities to Ohioans,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “In addition to new jobs, this funding will help businesses retain 300 jobs and nearly $30 million in payroll.”

A total of 143 applications requesting more than $28 million were submitted. Grants were awarded on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible businesses.

“Ohio’s meat processing industry is incredibly important to our food supply chain,” said Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda. “These grants will provide some much-needed help to facilities that are critical to maintaining an abundant food supply.”

For more information about the grant, visit Development.Ohio.Gov/MeatProcessing.