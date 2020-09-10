3 Miami Valley counties remain at red ‘Level 3’ on state advisory map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercer, Montgomery, and Preble counties remain at red Level 3 on state advisory map.

Updated Ohio Health Advisory System Map:



Newly Red Since Last Week:

⬆Summit



Continuing at Red:

↔Butler

↔Mercer

↔Montgomery

↔Preble

↔Putnam



Decreasing Red to Orange

⬇Lucas

⬇Wayne

Gov. DeWine said in his Thursday news conference that Mercer County continues to meet the CDC’s threshold for high incidence, with 206 cases per 100,000 residents, an increase from 179 last week. The area has had outbreaks in workplaces, long-term care facilities, and still experiences community spread.

Montgomery County has seen a decline in cases during the most recent week of reporting. DeWine also notes that the University of Dayton is seeing a lower number of positive cases, though the area continues to see community spread and outbreaks in workplace settings and long-term care facilities.

The governor says Preble County could potentially drop back into an orange Level 2 range if their current downward trend continues.