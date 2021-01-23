3 men, 1 woman indicted for sex-related offenses involving minors in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people were indicted for sex-related offenses dating back to February 2019. 

The Englewood Police Department says the initial investigation began after investigators searched a home back in April 2019.

The Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted the four on Friday for the following:

  • Samuel Andrew Quinn, 20, of Englewood, on ten counts of pandering obscenity involving minor, and four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
  • Michael Andrew Carpentor, 21, of Englewood, on one count of pandering sex-oriented material involving minor
  • James Henry Quinn, 41, of Englewood, on one count of pandering sex-oriented material involving minor 
  • Holly Marie Winters, 42, of Englewood, on one count of pandering sex-oriented material involving minor

All four suspects are being held at the Montgomery County Jail. A court date has not been set yet.

