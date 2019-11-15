3 medics called to scene of crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Several medics have been called to the scene of a crash in Trotwood.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 7:30 pm when two cars collided in the area of SR-49 and Turner Road.

At least one person was reportedly unconscious when crews arrived, and three medics were called in for assistance.

It is unclear at this time if anyone else has been seriously injured.

2 NEWS working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

