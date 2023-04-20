DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Three local jails are set to receive state funding set to go toward construction and renovation projects, according to a release from Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

Greene County is being awarded 15 million dollars for the renovation of the Greene County Adult Detention Center located on Greeneway Boulevard. This project will add 76,307 sq. ft. to the facility, 250 new beds, and repurpose 232 existing beds for recovery services and mental health counseling programs, the release states.

Once completed, the project will allow Greene County to close the Greene County Jail, a facility built in 1969 and located on Market Street. The award represents 25 percent of the total project cost.

Auglaize County will receive $2,035,970 in funding for renovations at the jail. The project will increase the number of female beds in the jail and provide additional special needs beds for both males and females. The award represents approximately 40 percent of the overall project cost.

Miami County is receiving 175 thousand dollars for a needs and feasibility assessment that will be used to identify the current and future criminal justice needs of the county, including an assessment of the need for a new jail. The current full-service jail opened in 1972.

DeWine announced the grant awards Thursday morning while meeting with community leaders at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker.

“It’s critical that our jails are safe and secure, but it’s also important that our jail environments can influence positive change and put inmates on a good path upon release,” DeWine said.

“With this funding, we’re helping these local jails move forward with projects that will allow them to better meet the demands of our modern criminal justice system and further support the growing number of inmates struggling with substance use and mental health issues.”

A full summary of jails receiving funding can be found here.